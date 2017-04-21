This Is How You Actually Can Find Correct Seating Position In Your Car

Share this:

Although many people know the correct way to adjust their rearview mirrors based on where their seats are situated, very few know how to ensure their seats are actually in the proper driving position.

For those who like do take a drive on a twisty road or a race track once the weather gets nice, correctly positioning their seats can help them be smoother with their inputs, thus improving their pace. On a day to day basis, however, everybody can benefit from knowing how to do so.

Maintaining an appropriate distance from the pedals, steering wheel and floor of the car will allow you to react quickly if need be, as well as ensuring you have good visibility at all times. In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, TeamONeilRally outlined a few rules of thumb you should keep in mind when trying to find the ideal location for your rear end.

Considering lots of motorists likely never had seating position explained to them in such detail while learning to drive, many probably don’t even know they aren’t sitting where they should be. Those individuals might be used to that configuration, but if they try the correct one, it will make a world of difference.

Thumbnail photo via Honda