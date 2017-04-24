This Madison Bumgarner ‘Day Off’ Commercial With Dirt Bikes Is Regrettable In Hindsight

Share this:

This is one Madison Bumgarner probably would like to have back.

The San Francisco Giants ace is out indefinitely after hurting himself in a dirt bike accident Thursday. Bumgarner hit the disabled list and is expected to miss at least 6 to 8 weeks and could be looking at an even longer absence.

That’s obviously bad news for a Giants team that stumbled out of the blocks, to begin with.

Adding insult to injury, however, is a recent Ford commercial starring Bumgarner. He’s seen doing manly truck things — namely doing stuff in the mud. Even worse, there are dirtbikes involved, an unfortunate and unintended sign of things to come.

“What Madison Bumgarner does on his day off,” the commercial’s narrator states to open, “is anyone’s guess.”

Apparently, as Yahoo’s Big League Stew points out, the commercial is still running in the Bay Area.

Ouch.