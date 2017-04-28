NFL

This Mitchell Tribusky Tweet Won’t Make Bears Fans Happy With New QB

by on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 9:18PM
It didn’t take long for the first stunner in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears surprisingly traded up one spot to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday night in Philadelphia.

Trubisky joins a team with one of football’s most diehard fan bases, but the Bears faithful certainly won’t appreciate this Trubisky tweet from 2015.

The Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry is one of the NFL’s oldest and fiercest, so Tribusky might want to consider taking down that tweet now that he’s on his way to Chicago.

Then again, maybe it will subdue Packers fans’ boos when Tribusky makes his first trip to Lambeau Field.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

