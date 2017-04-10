This ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Flying Glitch Is Absurd

Share this:

If you’ve played “The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild,” you know the game’s world is enormous and time-consuming to traverse. Some players, however, have found a way to easily fly anywhere they want to go.

A video posted to YouTube by IGN on Friday shows a jerry-rigged vehicle that enables ‘Zelda” players to fly to a destination of their choosing. It appears all you have to do is find a couple mine carts in the game’s Goron-filled Eldin region, and stack them on top of each other using Link’s Magnesis ability.

Well this would’ve been helpful to know before we beat the game. Still, a trick like this opens up a world of possibilities for those who want to continue exploring everything “Breath of the Wild” has to offer.

Like most people, we loved “Breath of the Wild.” But as great as the game is, it alone isn’t enough to make spending $299 on the Nintendo Switch a no-brainer.