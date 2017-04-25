Thunder Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

The Oklahoma City Thunder came up just short in a pivotal Game 4 at home on Sunday, which means the Houston Rockets have a 3-1 lead and are just one win away from advancing in the Western Conference playoffs.

And the Rockets can earn that potential series-clinching win Tuesday night in Game 5 of the teams’ first-round series at Toyota Center.

If the Thunder want to push this series another game, they’ll likely need some more scoring from players not named Russell Westbrook. Just don’t tell Westbrook that, though.

Here’s how you can watch Thunder vs. Rockets online.

When: Tuesday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

