Thunder’s Russell Westbrook Had Heated Exchange With Reporter After Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder had their opportunities to tie their first-round NBA playoff series with the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

However, the Rockets pulled away for a 113-109 victory at Chesapeake Energy Arena and took a 3-1 series lead in the process.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double, but his team struggled when he was off the court.

During the postgame press conference, a reporter attempted to ask Westbrook and center Steven Adams about the team’s play when Westbrook is on the bench.

But Westbrook wasn’t going to let Adams answer that question.

Russell Westbrook goes off on reporter who asks about team's play while he's on the bench pic.twitter.com/oikTf0GxCj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 23, 2017

“Hold on Steven. I don’t want nobody to try to split us up, we all one team,” Westbrook said. “Regardless if I go to the bench, if Steven is on the floor, if I’m off the floor, we in this together. Don’t split us up. Don’t try to split us up, make us go against each other.”

The reporter continued to try and get an answer out of the All-Star guard but he just fired back with “next question,” and Adams never had to answer the question.

The Thunder will try and stave off elimination in Game 5 back in Houston on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images