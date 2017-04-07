Tim Tebow Hits Impressive Two-Run Home Run In First At-Bat With Columbia Fireflies

Doubt Tim Tebow at your own risk.
The former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets outfield prospect made his minor league debut with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies on Thursday, and it didn’t take him very long to provide some fireworks.
The left fielder belted a two-run home run the opposite way in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning to put his team up 2-0 on the Augusta GreenJackets.
Enjoy.
It appears as though even Tebow was a bit shocked, as he stopped at second on his way around the bases.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
