Tim Tebow Hits Impressive Two-Run Home Run In First At-Bat With Columbia Fireflies

by on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 8:11PM
Doubt Tim Tebow at your own risk.

The former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets outfield prospect made his minor league debut with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies on Thursday, and it didn’t take him very long to provide some fireworks.

The left fielder belted a two-run home run the opposite way in his first at-bat in the bottom of the second inning to put his team up 2-0 on the Augusta GreenJackets.

Enjoy.

It appears as though even Tebow was a bit shocked, as he stopped at second on his way around the bases.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images

