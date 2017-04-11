Tim Wakefield Analyzes Drew Pomeranz Ahead Of Season Debut For Red Sox

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox are back home at Fenway Park and take on the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox will send Drew Pomeranz to the mound for his 2017 season debut after a rocky start to his career with the team after he came over in a trade with the San Diego Padres last season.

Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield said Pomeranz will need to establish his fastball so he can use his effective breaking ball to get hitters out.

To hear more from Wakefield check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch Live,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images