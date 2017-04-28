Tom Brady Gives Advice To NFL Draft Prospects With Inspirational Instagram

Share this:

Tom Brady arguably is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but the five-time Super Bowl champion waited quite some time to hear his name called in the draft.

The New England Patriots snagged Brady with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft — one of the greatest steals of all time.

Leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, Brady shared an inspirational Instagram photo reminding prospects that they aren’t defined by where they are taken in the draft.

Remember: they can't measure heart. Whether you're picked first, last or not at all, YOU decide what happens next, every day. Good luck!!! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Sage advice from the most decorated signal-caller in football history.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images