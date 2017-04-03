Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Steal Opening Day Show With Hilarious Jersey Antics

Share this:

BOSTON — The New England Patriots have been honored at Fenway Park many times before, but Monday’s “festivities” may have taken the cake.

Owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs Dion Lewis and James White represented the defending Super Bowl champions Monday as part of the Red Sox’s Opening Day ceremonies at Fenway.

It figured to be a great day when Brady posted an Instagram photo of himself wearing his recently recovered No. 12 jersey in the bowels of the stadium.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Sure enough, Brady and Co. received a thunderous ovation upon taking the field, and Brady whipped the Fenway faithful into a frenzy when he held the jersey up to the crowd.

And that’s when things got wild.

Gronk just stole Brady’s Super Bowl jersey. Brady tackled him in the outfield. pic.twitter.com/BidLPclhjf — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) April 3, 2017

Tom and Gronk just out here having some fun pic.twitter.com/6Ofvc3dbiB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 3, 2017

No, this is not a drill: Gronk actually “stole” Brady’s jersey and ran around the infield like a little kid as the 39-year-old QB chased him down and tackled him to the turf.

It doesn’t get more awesomely weird than that.

Once order was restored, Brady calmly took the mound and tossed a high strike to second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

What a beautiful first pitch from Tom Brady…#OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/0GI3v7w53n — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) April 3, 2017

Now THAT’s how you start a baseball season.

