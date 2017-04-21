Tom Brady Sends Isaiah Thomas Inspirational Message Ahead Of Game 3

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas on Thursday thanked the Boston Celtics, their fans and the NBA community for the outpouring of support following his 22-year-old sister’s tragic death last weekend.

And as Thomas and his Celtics prepare for a pivotal Game 3 in their NBA playoffs first-round series with the Chicago Bulls, Thomas has one more person he can add to the list of thanks: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

On Friday, Brady used Instagram to send his best wishes to the grieving Thomas ahead of Game 3.

It's how you come back… Good luck tonight. We all have your back! #YourTurn A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Obviously pretty cool stuff, and it’s just the latest in what’s blossomed into a pretty solid friendship between the Boston sports stars.

The two “frequently” text, and Brady’s message Friday appears to be a call-back to a message he sent earlier this year. After Brady and the Patriots won Super Bowl LI, the two exchanged texts, and it was Brady who told Thomas “It’s your turn next.”

