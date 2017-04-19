Tom Brady Skipping Patriots’ White House Visit To Attend To ‘Personal Family Matters’

Share this:

Add quarterback Tom Brady to the list of New England Patriots players who won’t attend the team’s Super Bowl LI celebration at the White House on Wednesday.

Brady issued a statement Wednesday morning saying he is “unable to attend (Wednesday’s) ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters.” Brady also opted to not to visit the White House after the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: pic.twitter.com/OIidVZX3VV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Brady chose to remain in Boston to spend time with his mother, Galynn, who is recovering from cancer treatments that forced her to miss all but one Patriots game this season. She was on hand in Houston to watch Brady and the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

“Tom Brady, with one of his days off from the offseason workout program, is back in town with (his mother), and that is part of this decision,” Reiss said on “SportsCenter.”

Six other Patriots players have confirmed they won’t attend the team’s White House ceremony: safety Devin McCourty, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch, running back LeGarrette Blount, tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive end Chris Long.

