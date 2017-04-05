Tom Brady Supposedly Demanded To Live On 12th Floor Of NYC Apartment Building

Share this:

If you’re the greatest quarterback of all time and married to an international supermodel, you can afford to have things your way.

Apparently Tom Brady is taking that adage to heart.

The New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, dropped a reported $20 million last August for the contract rights to a new apartment in New York. The lavish pad is on the 11th floor of 70 Vestry, a soon-to-be-completed luxury apartment complex that offers spectacular views of the Hudson River.

But after Brady won his fifth Super Bowl title in February, the 11th floor supposedly wasn’t good enough. That’s right: TB12 wanted Floor 12.

According to the New York Post, Tom and Gisele recently toured the complex and decided they wanted to move into an apartment on the 12th floor instead of the 11th.

“Perhaps Tom is superstitious, or perhaps in honor of his Super Bowl win, or the recent return of his stolen Super Bowl jerseys, he decided he had to be on the 12th floor,” a source told the Post’s Page Six.

It’s entirely possible Brady is feeling a special connection to his number after finally reuniting with his pilfered Super Bowl jerseys. It’s also possible the move is just a coincidence and the power couple simply liked the view from the 12th floor.

But consider this: The new five-bedroom digs they’ll reportedly call home is listed at $32 million, which means to upgrade to the 12th floor, they’ll be paying an extra — you guessed it — $12 million.

We’re guessing Brady and Gisele will have no problem footing that bill.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images