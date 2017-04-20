Tom Brady Told Tim Tebow He Was ‘Trying To Watch Over’ Aaron Hernandez In 2011

Share this:

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in a Massachusetts prison Wednesday morning, with officials saying he hanged himself from his cell window using a bed sheet.

Hernandez played at the University of Florida before the Patriots drafted him in 2010. And it turns out that both his college quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady were concerned about Hernandez during his playing days.

The two quarterbacks spoke about Hernandez’s well-being as early as 2011, according to Roger Simmons of The Orlando Sentinel.

In an NFL “Sound FX” video posted on NFL.com, Brady and Tebow are seen talking about Hernandez prior to the Patriots’ Week 15 game against the Denver Broncos that season.

“I’m trying to watch over Aaron and Brandon (Spikes),” Brady said, as transcribed by Simmons.

Responded Tebow: “I appreciate that, too, man. They’re good guys.”

Said Brady: “(Yeah) they’re a lot to handle.”

Hernandez’s death came just five days after he was found not guilty of a 2012 double murder in Boston. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images