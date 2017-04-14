Tom Wilson’s Ridiculous OT Goal Saves Capitals In Game 1 Win Vs. Maple Leafs

Share this:

The Washington Capitals faced an early two-goal deficit against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round series Thursday night.

The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals have dealt with a ton of postseason disappointment over the past decade and falling down 0-1 to the eighth-seeded Leafs could have spelled disaster for them.

But, the Caps battled back to force overtime thanks to two goals in regulation from Justin Williams.

Then in overtime, Toronto native Tom Wilson scored his first playoff goal on a ridiculous wrist shot to take the Capitals off the hook in Game 1.

Take a look at the game-winning goal.

What a rip by Wilson.

The Maple Leafs will look to rebound in Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images