Tony Richardson Botches ‘J-E-T-S, Jets’ Chant In Embarrassing Fashion

Share this:

Tweet







Tony Richardson played for the New York Jets, but that apparently doesn’t mean he can spell “Jets.”

The ex-Jet took the stage Friday in Philadelphia with NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent during the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft to announce New York’s choice with the No. 79 pick, Alabama wide receiver ArDarius Stewart.

The former Auburn fullback attempted the iconic “J-E-T-S, Jets!” chant before he made the announcement, but he had quite the gaffe along the way.

“J-E-T-E, Jets?”

No, Derek Jeter is not going to the Jets, Tony. Nice try.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images