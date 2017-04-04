Tony Romo Shows Off New Uniform, Confirming Move From Cowboys To CBS

Share this:

Tweet







It’s official: Tony Romo is trading the Dallas Cowboys star for the CBS eye.

The quarterback tweeted a photo Tuesday afternoon of his new “uniform,” confirming reports he’d decided to leave the NFL for a job as a CBS analyst.

I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017

Romo, who spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys, will join play-by-play man Jim Nantz on CBS’s top broadcast team, the network announced.

“Tony has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for the past decade, and we are thrilled to welcome him to CBS Sports,” CBS chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. “He will bring the same passion, enthusiasm and knowledge that he displayed on the field to the broadcast booth. He brings a fresh and insightful perspective to our viewers having just stepped off the field. We know Tony will quickly develop into a terrific analyst, and alongside Jim Nantz, will become a must-listen for fans each week.”

The Cowboys also released a statement regarding Romo’s new career endeavor, with team owner Jerry Jones calling the QB “a wonderful representative of the Cowboys organization” and head coach Jason Garrett commending him for his “rare competitive spirit.”

The statements from #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett on Tony Romo's retirement: pic.twitter.com/szs3Ojlz5B — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2017

Romo fractured his vertebrae during the 2016 preseason and appeared in just one game during the regular season. His injury opened the door for rookie Dak Prescott, who led the Cowboys to an NFC-best 13-3 record — the franchise’s best mark since 2007.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images