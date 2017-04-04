Torey Krug Delivers Big Hit, Creates Scoring Chance Against Tampa Bay Lightning

Share this:

The Boston Bruins played against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Tuesday night in a crucial game for both teams in the race for the postseason.

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug helped create an early scoring chance for the Bruins in the first period. Krug delivered a big hit on Lightning forward Vladislav Namestnikov and then joined the offensive rush and found David Pastrnak in front of the net for a quality scoring chance.

To see Krug’s hit and create the scoring chance check out the video above from the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images