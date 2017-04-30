Soccer

Tottenham Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

by on Sun, Apr 30, 2017 at 7:30AM
Tottenahm Hotspur can confirm 2017-18 as a unique success by winning its next game.

Tottenham will host Arsenal on Sunday at White Hart Lane in a Premier League game between North London-based rivals. Second-place Tottenham leads sixth-place Arsenal by 14 points in the Premier League standings and will mathematically clinch a higher finish than their eternal foes for the first time since 1995.

The hosts’ current form suggests Arsenal should prepare for a letdown.

Here’s how to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal online.

When: Sunday, April 30, at 11:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

