Red Sox Pitchers’ Tough Luck Continues In Shutout Loss To Yankees

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox lost 3-0 to the New York Yankees on Thursday night after again failing to give pitcher Chris Sale any run support.

Sale had another impressive performance, striking out 10 batters in eight innings on 109 pitches, but the lack of Red Sox offense was the story.

In the last seven games, Red Sox pitchers have done well enough to win, with a 1.95 ERA and 65 strikeouts, but Boston’s bats haven’t come alive.

For more on the Red Sox’s tough luck, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images