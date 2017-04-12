Toyota Targets City-Dwelling Millennials With FT-4X Crossover Concept

Share this:

Toyota already makes one of the most popular crossovers on the market in the RAV4, so we’re not surprised the Japanese manufacturer is looking to expand its reach in the growing segment.

At the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, Toyota revealed the FT-4X Concept, a crossover whose named is derived from the phrase Future Toyota. The company says the vehicle is intended for adventurous millennials looking to get away from the cities they live in.

“A shift from multiday, extreme, high-effort excursions to brief, unplanned, casual adventures is an overwhelming reality for Generation Y,” Toyota said in a press release Wednesday. “Millennials are fond of the outdoors, but operate almost always indoors.”

Among the vehicle’s unique features are a hatch that can open either horizontally or vertically, and a forward-facing GoPro camera mounted on the driver side rearview mirror. These types of features, along with the FT-4X’s overall aesthetic, show Toyota really wants to reach a younger, more active market.

“We focused on how a crossover vehicle can add fun and value to casual adventures both in and out of the city, thinking about how someone would use it, and what they would love to do with it,” Kevin Hunger, head of Toyota California design, said in a statement.

Personally, we think the FT-4X looks more capable of driving to an off-road environment, versus actually driving on one. For many people, however, just being able to say they went somewhere is worth as much as actually experiencing what that place had offer.

Thumbnail photo via Toyota