Tuukka Rask Makes Clutch Save Against Senators Power Play

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins lost to the Ottawa Senators 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday night but Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask looked stellar all game.

Rask came up big again for the Bruins but came up short in the shootout. Rask was able to make a clutch save in the third period while the Senators were on the power play. Rask made an excellent right-to-left pad save on Senators defenseman Cody Ceci to keep the game tied.

To see Rask deny Ceci on the power play, check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images