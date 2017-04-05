Tuukka Rask Makes Stellar Pad Save In Shutout Win Over Lightning

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Tuesday night at TD Garden to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2014.

The Bruins shutout the Lightning behind a strong performance by goalie Tuukka Rask. Rask made 28 saves and recorded his eighth shutout of the season and made a spectacular save on Lightning defenseman Luke Witkowski. Rask stopped the initial shot attempt and Witkowski followed up with the rebound and Rask denied him with a fantastic pad save in front.

To see Rask deny Witkowski with his left pad check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports