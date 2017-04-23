Tuukka Rask Outplayed Craig Anderson In Bruins-Senators Game 5 Goalie Duel

Share this:

Tuukka Rask stood tall for the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators.

Rask outplayed Sens goalie Craig Anderson by making 41 saves, several of which came during the two overtime periods. The Bruins prevailed in double overtime to force a Game 6 on Sunday in Boston.

For more on Game 5’s goalie battle, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images