Bruins Face-Off Live

Tuukka Rask Outplayed Craig Anderson In Bruins-Senators Game 5 Goalie Duel

by on Sun, Apr 23, 2017 at 3:40PM
1,178

 

Tuukka Rask stood tall for the Boston Bruins in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators.

Rask outplayed Sens goalie Craig Anderson by making 41 saves, several of which came during the two overtime periods. The Bruins prevailed in double overtime to force a Game 6 on Sunday in Boston.

For more on Game 5’s goalie battle, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN