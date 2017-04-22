Tuukka Rask’s Clutch Save Squeezes Past Goal Post Vs. Senators

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins needed goalie Tuukka Rask to have a strong performance in net to stay alive against the Ottawa Senators in Game 5.

Rask was stellar between the pipes for the Bruins and made an outstanding save, with a little bit of luck, to deny Senators forward Mike Hoffman.

Hoffman came flying down the side of the ice with a wrist shot and Rask got just enough of the puck to direct it past the goal post.

To see Rask’s save check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images