Twins Ask Tigers To Disinfect Visitors’ Clubhouse After Red Sox Leave

Nobody wants to be around the Boston Red Sox right now.

The Red Sox are dealing with a highly publicized flu bug that’s been decimating their lineup, with at least nine players, a handful of coaches and even NESN play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien falling victim to one of three strains of the virus that have been making the rounds. It’s bad enough that the Red Sox felt the need to fumigate the clubhouse at Fenway Park while they were in Detroit playing the Tigers for their last four games.

And now the Minnesota Twins want the Tigers to do the same for them.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said on NESN after Monday’s 2-1 loss to the Tigers that the Twins called and asked if the visitors’ clubhouse at Comerica Park could be fumigated and disinfected ahead of their series against the Tigers, which begins Tuesday. The Twins (wisely) aren’t trying to take any risks after getting off to a 5-1 start to their season.

Still, maybe this whole flu situation could wind up being an advantage for the Red Sox, as they have a chance to put other teams on their level simply through the spread of germs.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images