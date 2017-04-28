Twitter Trolls Lonzo, LaVar Ball After Being Rejected By Nike, Adidas

Share this:

Tweet







Well, it looks like LaVar Ball’s ego finally came back to bite him.

The father of NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball reportedly was searching for a major corporation to license his Big Baller Brand. But according to a report from ESPN’s Darren Rovell on Friday, LaVar Ball’s high demands prompted Nike, Adidas and Under Armour to lose interest in endorsing his son.

And while the Ball family probably weren’t thrilled with the news, the Twitter world certainly got a kick out of it.

Check out these hilarious roasts.

LaVar Ball taking Lonzo Ball into the Crocs shoe deal meeting pic.twitter.com/g0a21f9dmB — kazual (@LeBresus) April 28, 2017

Lonzo Ball gonna be hooping in Timbs 😦 — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) April 28, 2017

Damn, Lonzo is going to be playing in Big Baller Converses. His ACL won't stand a chance. — Zito (@_Zeets) April 28, 2017

LaVar Ball: we want a partnership deal Nike: we don't do that LaVar: you haven't seen my shoe prototype yet pic.twitter.com/962eu50F6k — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) April 28, 2017

The moment Lavar Ball realized his antics caused Lonzo Ball future millions pic.twitter.com/DSKq4bG6D8 — O N L Y ¹ P E R Xㅤ (@Only1Perseus) April 28, 2017

LaVar Ball blew a 3 shoe company lead. — Dellavedova Facts (@DellyFact) April 28, 2017

Lavar Ball in the Nike boardroom pitching Big Baller Brand like pic.twitter.com/1YTRQnWIWB — Ricky (@dayumricky) April 28, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images