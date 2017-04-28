Twitter Trolls Lonzo, LaVar Ball After Being Rejected By Nike, Adidas

Well, it looks like LaVar Ball’s ego finally came back to bite him.
The father of NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball reportedly was searching for a major corporation to license his Big Baller Brand. But according to a report from ESPN’s Darren Rovell on Friday, LaVar Ball’s high demands prompted Nike, Adidas and Under Armour to lose interest in endorsing his son.
And while the Ball family probably weren’t thrilled with the news, the Twitter world certainly got a kick out of it.
Check out these hilarious roasts.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images
