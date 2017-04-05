Tyronn Lue Says Cavaliers Are ‘Like A Soap Opera,’ ‘Love The Drama’

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers always seem to have something going on behind the scenes, from rumors about teammates not getting along with each other to the whole David Blatt fiasco last season. But the team apparently loves it.

The Cavs have had moments this season where they look like they’re one spat away from falling apart, but after losing three straight games, Cleveland now is on a three-game win streak. But coach Tyronn Lue said he hasn’t felt like the team was in bad shape at all this season.

“I feel good about this team all the time,” Lue said Wednesday, via the Akron Beacon Journal’s Marla Ridenour. “It’s like a soap opera, but I love this team. We know what we’re capable of doing. Even though we lost the Chicago game, for three quarters defensively we were great. … Defensively the effort is there, the multiple effort. We’re getting stops. I always feel good about this team. It could be this week, next week. You know how we are.”

When asked about his “soap opera” comment, Lue gave an answer that explains a lot about the Cavs.

“Why do I think it is?” Lue said. “It’s just who we are. We love the drama.”

That’s wildly unsurprising considering how much drama Cleveland always seems to have, but it remains to be seen how that will affect the Cavs in the long run. Then again, they are the defending NBA champions, so maybe the rest of the league should start embracing their own drama, too.

