UFC 210 Daniel Cormier Vs. Anthony Johnson 2 Live: Results, Highlights, Analysis

Share this:

Tweet







BUFFALO, N.Y. — At long last, Daniel Cormier finally gets to defend his UFC light heavyweight title belt.

Because of a variety of reasons, Cormier hasn’t defended his title belt since October 2015, when he defeated Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 192. But after some controversy at Friday’s weigh-ins almost jeopardized the title fight, the defending champion will be able to face off against Anthony Johnson in a UFC 187 rematch.

On the co-main event, Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman battle in what’s sure to be a devastating clash among titans that can have major implications on the hierarchy of the weight class.

And last but not least, the UFC’s overnight sensation, Pearl Gonzalez, makes her debut in the promotion after her breast implants made headlines and almost knocked her out of the card. She will fight up-and-comer Cynthia Calvillo, who’s fighting for the second time in five weeks, in a scintillating women’s strawweight showdown.

The main card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET, but fans can enjoy plenty of preliminary fights in the meantime.

We will have real-time results for every UFC 210 fight, as well as round-by-round analysis for the main card right here on our live blog. You also can watch all the action here.

Main Card

Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson

Gegard Mousasi vs. Chris Weidman

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez

Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira

FS1 Prelims

Myles Jury vs. Mike De La Torre

Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland

Charles Rosa vs. Shane Burgos

Patrick Cummins vs. Jan Blachowicz

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Gregor Gillespie vs. Andrew Holbrook

Josh Emmett vs. Desmond Green

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana

Jenel Lausa vs. Magomed Bibulatov

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images