UFC Fight Night Nashville Results: Cub Swanson Edges Artem Lobov In Grueling Bout

Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night Nashville: Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov? Look below to get the results for all the fights from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Main Event: Cub Swanson defeated Artem Lobov

Despite being a prohibitive underdog to No. 4-ranked featherweight Cub Swanson, unranked Artem Lobov gave a stellar effort for 25 minutes in the UFC Fight Night main event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before losing a unanimous decision in a competitive five-rounder.

Scores were 50-45 and 49-46 twice.

“It’s a fight,” Swanson said. “It’s my 21st fight in the UFC / WEC, so I’m running out of opponents. You’ve got guys like this who are willing to call me out and test themselves, so I’m in a position now where I’m a veteran and I’ve got to fight these guys. I knew he was going to step up to the plate and it was a helluva fight.”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images