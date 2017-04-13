UK Thief Accidentally Records Himself With Dashcam He Tried To Steal

Share this:

It’s fair to say most thieves aren’t thinking straight when they attempt to steal something. Some crooks, however, appear to have less going on upstairs than others.

A man in Cardiff, Wales, recently was captured on closed-circuit television attempting to steal items from a car, including a dashcam, according to the Daily Mail. Once the man realized he’d been caught on CCTV, he attempted to return the dashcam, but wound up accidentally recording his face while doing so. Seriously.

As you can see, this man is the exact opposite of a smooth criminal.

“One of the things he took was a dashcam,” Steven Camilleri, whose car was the one broken into, recently said, via Daily Mail. “As he put it back, it caught a lovely picture of his face.

“A car adapter set we bought while on a trip to France was also taken and then put back.”

Police reportedly are now trying to use the footage to help track down the would-be thief.