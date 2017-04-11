United Airlines Shares Suffer Big Drop After Incident With Passenger

Share this:

Following the surfacing of a controversial video showing one of its passengers being forceable removed from a flight, United Airlines took a big hit on the stock market.

United Continental Holdings Inc.’s stock dropped 3.3 percent to $69.17 at 9:46 a.m. ET on Tuesday in New York, according to Bloomberg. The drop marked the largest decline on Bloomberg’s index of U.S. airlines.

The incident occurred Sunday at Chicago o’Hare International Airport, when officers reportedly pulled a passenger from a flight bound for Louisville, Ky. The passenger refused to give up his seat voluntarily, prompting officers to drag him down the aisle.

The man, who said he was a doctor, was part of a group of passengers asked to give up their seats to United employees, according to Bloomberg.

The issue once again puts the airline into damage control. Recently, United turned away two female passengers for wearing leggings, prompting similar social media backlash.

