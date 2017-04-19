United Is Dragged Into Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel’s Feud With Fake TV Ad

Share this:

Even though Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel’s feud is one of the longest running gags on late night TV, yet they somehow continue to keep it relevant — which is unfortunate for United Airlines.

On a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the talk show host gave viewers a peak of a new — fake — United ad featuring Damon as a “celebrity” spokesperson for the airline. That is until Kimmel, the evil party in his conflict with Damon, and United, currently the most hated name in aviation, pull him from the spot.

The faux feud between the two, which began over a decade ago, stems from a joke that Kimmel has Damon booked to be on his show every night, but bumps him because he isn’t important enough. In the fake TV commercial, however, the star of the “Bourne” franchise found out what it was like to be forcibly given the boot, which is what happened to a passenger on United Express Flight 3411 on April 9.

While Kimmel and Damon aren’t the first people to make a video trolling United since the recent incident at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the fact that they used the airlines’ own footage to do so makes their skit our favorite.