2017 NFL Draft Order: Updated List Of All Second- And Third-Round Picks

Share this:

Tweet







Thirty-two players were selected Thursday night at the 2017 NFL Draft, and we’re just getting started.

The first round was wild and unpredictable, and in addition to all of those selections, there also was plenty of movement between teams. Some of those trades will be reflected in Friday night’s picks, with the second- and third-round selections being made.

The first two picks of the night, in fact, are products of trades.

Here’s an updated draft order for the second and third rounds with Thursday night’s trades included.

SECOND ROUND

33. Green Bay (from Cleveland)

34. Seattle (from San Francisco)

35. Jacksonville

36. Chicago

37. Los Angeles Rams

38. Los Angeles Chargers

39. New York Jets

40. Carolina

41. Cincinnati

42. New Orleans

43. Philadelphia

44. Buffalo

45. Arizona

46. Indianapolis

47. Baltimore

48. Minnesota

49. Washington

50. Tampa Bay

51. Denver

52. Cleveland (from Tennessee)

53. Detroit

54. Miami

55. New York Giants

56. Oakland

57. Houston

58. Seattle

59. Kansas City

60. Dallas

61. Green Bay

62. Pittsburgh

63. Atlanta

64. Carolina (from New England)

THIRD ROUND

65. Cleveland

66. San Francisco

67. San Francisco (from Chicago)

68. Jacksonville

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. New York Jets

71. Los Angeles Chargers

72. New England (from Carolina)

73. Cincinnati

74. Baltimore (from Philadelphia)

75. Buffalo

76. New Orleans

77. Arizona

78. Baltimore

79. Minnesota

80. Indianapolis

81. Washington

82. Denver

83. Tennessee

84. Tampa Bay

85. Detroit

86. Minnesota (from Miami)

87. New York Giants

88. Oakland

89. Houston

90. Seattle

91. Buffalo (from Kansas City)

92. Dallas

93. Green Bay

94. Pittsburgh

95. Seattle (from Atlanta)

96. New England

97. Miami (compensatory selection)

98. Carolina (compensatory selection)

99. Philadelphia (compensatory selection from Baltimore)

100. Tennessee (compensatory selection from Los Angeles Rams)

101. Denver (compensatory selection)

102. Seattle (compensatory selection)

103. New Orleans (compensatory selection from Patriots through Browns)

104. Kansas City (compensatory selection)

105. Pittsburgh (compensatory selection)

106. Seattle (compensatory selection)

107. New York Jets (compensatory selection)

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Image