USA Soccer’s Christian Pulisic ‘Safe’ After Dortmund Bus Explosions

“He’s safe” are two words every parent wants to hear about their son. U.S. soccer feel the same way about Christian Pulisic.

The U.S. soccer star was riding on the Borussia Dortmund team bus when explosions damaged it Tuesday. Thankfully, Kelly Pulisic, his mother, confirmed to Penn Live’s Jacob Klinger that her son was unhurt in the blasts.

“He’s safe!” Kelley Pulisic said via text, per Klinger.

Pulisic, 18, almost certainly would have been included in the squad for Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg game against Monaco.

But the explosions injured Dortmund’s Marc Bartra and caused the game’s postponement.

Pulisic has become a regular starter with Dortmund over the last 15 months. Many in U.S. and German soccer circles believe he could become a world-class player one day.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images