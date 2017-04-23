Warren Sapp Doesn’t Believe Myles Garrett Should Be No. 1 Pick In 2017 NFL Draft

Share this:

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is projected by many to be the top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on April 27.

The Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 overall selection, and despite recent reports that they are undecided on who to select, Garrett seems to be the consensus choice.

But one Pro Football Hall of Famer isn’t buying any stock in the young defensive end.

Warren Sapp spoke with ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday about Garrett and he isn’t a fan of what he has seen on tape.

“I don’t see it from this kid,” Sapp said, per Schefter. “I see the splash plays; everybody gets those. Where’s the game he took over? Where? Any defensive lineman who’s the No. 1 pick, you turn up and you say, ‘There it is!’ This kid, no, I don’t. I’m a pretty plain and frank guy, and I watch the tape and he disappears. I watch the tape, and he absolutely disappears.”

To Sapp, it’s pretty clear why teams are high on the talented pass rusher and it doesn’t have anything to do with Garrett’s on-field production.

“It’s all about measurable,” he said. “Once you hit the measurable, it’s tough to get them old scout people off the numbers, and that’s what (Garrett) has. He’s big, and he’s fast. Now some defensive line coach is thinking, ‘I can turn him into something.’ How? I’m trying to figure this out. Really? Are we lowering the bar?”

Garrett would be the first defensive lineman taken with the first overall selection since 2014 when Jadaveon Clowney was drafted by the Houston Texans. And much like people did with Clowney, Sapp questions how much Garrett actually cares about the game of football.

“I see a lazy kid that makes four plays a game,” Sapp said. “This is the No. 1 guy? No, no, no. This ain’t even close.”

The Browns own the No. 1 and No. 12 pick in the first round, and despite Sapp’s critique, they likely will take the best talent with the top selection.

