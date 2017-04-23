Warriors Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have yet to be seriously tested by the Portland Trail Blazers so far in their first-round NBA playoff series.

The Warriors hold a commanding 2-0 series lead, and topped the Trail Blazers by an average margin of 20 points in their first two contests.

Golden State will try to extend their series lead to 3-0 Saturday night in Portland. But they’ll have to do so without head coach Steve Kerr, who will miss the game due to illness. They could also be without Kevin Durant, who remains questionable with a calf sprain.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers online.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images