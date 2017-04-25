Warriors Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Golden State Warriors can punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday night if they can beat the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

The Warriors mounted a come-from-behind victory in Game 3 and are now one game away from completing the first-round sweep of the Blazers.

Golden State will be without head coach Steve Kerr due to an illness. Assistant head coach Mike Brown will take over the duties in his absence.

But the Warriors will get star forward Kevin Durant back after he missed the previous two games with a left calf strain.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers online.

When: Monday, April 24, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images