Watch 2017 Boston Marathon Online (Live Stream)

It’s Patriots’ Day in Boston which means it’s time for one of the best traditions in American sports.

The 121st running of the Boston Marathon takes place Monday morning under sun-soaked skies, one of the biggest events on the running calendar.

If you’re not lucky to have the day off or aren’t able to get down to the finish line on Boylston Street, you can still watch the race online or follow the BAA’s online live tracker. Here’s how you can live stream the race.

When: Monday, April 17, 8:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images