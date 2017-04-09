Watch 2017 Masters Final Round From Augusta Online (Live Stream)

Share this:

Tweet







Saturday’s third round set up what should be an exciting Masters final round Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Jordan Spieth shot a 4-under-par 68 on Saturday to move within two strokes of Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia atop the leaderboard. Rickie Fowler is only one stroke off the lead after carding a one-under-par 71 on Saturday.

With plenty of stars in the mix, we might see one of the best Masters finishes in a while.

Here’s how to watch the final round online:

When: Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images