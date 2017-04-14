Watch Aaron Hernandez’s Emotional Response To Not Guilty Verdict

Share this:

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was acquitted of 2012 double-murder by a jury Friday.

After six days of jury deliberation, Hernandez was found not guilty on two counts of murder in the deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado at a traffic light in Boston’s South End on July 16, 2012. Had he been convicted of the murders in the first degree, each charge would have carried a life sentence without parole.

The former Patriots tight end was emotional upon learning of the verdict, as can be seen in the clip below.

Aaron Hernandez reacts to not guilty verdict on murder charges. pic.twitter.com/bk2O6OmG17 — AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) April 14, 2017

Hernandez will continue to serve a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

