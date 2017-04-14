Watch Aaron Hernandez’s Emotional Response To Not Guilty Verdict

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was acquitted of 2012 double-murder by a jury Friday.
After six days of jury deliberation, Hernandez was found not guilty on two counts of murder in the deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado at a traffic light in Boston’s South End on July 16, 2012. Had he been convicted of the murders in the first degree, each charge would have carried a life sentence without parole.
The former Patriots tight end was emotional upon learning of the verdict, as can be seen in the clip below.
Hernandez will continue to serve a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.
Thumbnail photo via The Sun Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images
