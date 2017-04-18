NFL

Watch Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Lose His Cool At Reporter’s ‘Stupid A–‘ Questions

by on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 2:24PM
478

Adam “Pacman” Jones is willing to behave as long as others follow his rules.

The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback snapped at a reporter Monday at the team’s facility for asking a question about his rocky offseason. After telling reporters he wasn’t going “to talk about court” in his first interview since his  January arrest, Jones patiently answered questions about his training regimen.

But he took umbrage when one reporter dared to ask him about his legal issues.

Jones didn’t stop there. After the interview he continued to scold the reporter for asking “stupid a– (expletive) questions,” according to The Dayton Daily News.

Jones reportedly started taking anger management classes after his arrest. They don’t appear to be working.

h/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY Network

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN