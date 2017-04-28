Watch Andrew Benintendi Launch Home Run To Tie Red Sox-Cubs Game

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s offense needed a boost coming into Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park — and they got it from Andrew Benintendi.

The Red Sox fell behind 1-0 early after Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning. But Benintendi turned a fastball from Jake Arrieta around in a hurry to tie the game in the bottom half of the frame.

Take a look at the blast by Benintendi.

Benintendi taking Arrieta deep with a familiar sight in RF pic.twitter.com/BOvkfiM0ty — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio_) April 28, 2017

When the ball landed in the bullpen it had a similar feel to David Ortiz’s grand slam during Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series against the Detroit Tigers, as Red Sox bullpen cop Steve Horgan raised his arms in triumph.

We guess the stakes weren’t quite as high Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images