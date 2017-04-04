Watch Auston Matthews Set Leafs, American Records With 39th Goal

Share this:

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie center Auston Matthews is one of the most talented American hockey players in the NHL.

He’s had an absolutely fantastic first season in Toronto, and he set multiple records with his 39th goal of the campaign Monday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

First, let’s look at the goal itself.

Now, let’s take a glance at the new records.

#Leafs Auston Matthews sets NHL record for most goals by an American rookie with 39. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 3, 2017

Auston Matthews set #Leafs record for most points by a rookie pic.twitter.com/p6IaEtpFVU — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 3, 2017

Matthews isn’t the only Leafs rookie having a tremendous season. As you can see in the graphic above, forwards Mitch Marner and William Nylander also could break Peter Ihnacak’s old record.

The future is bright in Toronto, and the fun probably won’t end soon. The Leafs have a 94.5 percent chance of making the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, per Sports Club Stats.

