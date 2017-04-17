Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs Excited To Have Playoff Hockey Back In Boston

Share this:

The Stanley Cup playoffs are back in Boston on Monday night for the first time in two years.

Boston Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs joined NESN’s Dale Arnold on “Bruins Face-Off Live” to talk about how important and exciting it is for postseason hockey to be back at TD Garden.

Jacobs also discussed the importance of leadership — both on and off the ice — and the changes that were made during the season that got the Bruins back in the playoffs.

To hear Jacobs’ comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.