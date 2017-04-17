Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs Excited To Have Playoff Hockey Back In Boston

The Stanley Cup playoffs are back in Boston on Monday night for the first time in two years.
Boston Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs joined NESN’s Dale Arnold on “Bruins Face-Off Live” to talk about how important and exciting it is for postseason hockey to be back at TD Garden.
Jacobs also discussed the importance of leadership — both on and off the ice — and the changes that were made during the season that got the Bruins back in the playoffs.
To hear Jacobs’ comments, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP