Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in double overtime to force a Game 6 at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Bruins Forward Sean Kuraly scored his first two career goals in the NHL, including the game-winning goal in double overtime.

To hear Kuraly and Co. after the game, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.