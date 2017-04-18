Watch Bruins Tie Game 3 Vs. Senators With Three Goals In Second Period

Share this:

The Boston Bruins played their worst period of hockey in a while to open Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

The B’s entered the first intermission down 2-0 at TD Garden, and then quickly fell behind 3-0 early in the second period. But the B’s fought back and tied the score 3-3 entering the third period with three goals in the second frame.

It all started with a Noel Acciari redirect at 6:05 of the period.

Bruins center David Backes scored 42 seconds later after Sens center Bobby Ryan completely missed the puck on a pass attempt, which allowed the Bruins forward to skate in on a breakaway scoring chance.

B’s right winger David Pastrnak would tie the game 3-3 at 13:51 of the period, sending the Garden crowd into a frenzy.

David Pastrnak ties it, cannot hear you pic.twitter.com/PSEvkFZ2wf — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 18, 2017

The winner of Game 3 takes a 2-1 series lead into Wednesday night’s Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images