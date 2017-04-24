Watch Celtics’ Gerald Green Throw Down Monster Tomahawk Slam Vs. Bulls

Share this:

Gerald Green was once known as one of the NBA’s best dunkers, and it appears the veteran forward still has his hops.

In the third quarter of Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, Green got his own rebound off of a missed 3-pointer and drove to the basket for a thunderous tomahawk slam.

#Celtics Rewind pres. by @NissanUSA: Gerald Green destroying the rim on this monster dunk! pic.twitter.com/xaZKSEdCX6 — CSN New England (@CSNNE) April 24, 2017

The monster dunk was hardly Green’s only highlight in the contest. Through three quarters, he posted 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Celtics head coach Brad Steven’s decision to insert Green into the starting lineup is looking pretty smart after all.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images