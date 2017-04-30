Watch Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Lose His Tooth In Game 1 Vs. Wizards

Share this:

Tweet







Isaiah Thomas has proved his toughness over the past two weeks.

But in case you needed another reminder, the Boston Celtics guard put his tenacity on display Sunday during Game 1 of his team’s second-round NBA playoff matchup against the Washington Wizards.

While attempting to break up a pass from Wizards guard John Wall early in the first quarter, Thomas caught an elbow to the face from forward Otto Porter Jr., which promptly knocked out one of Thomas’ teeth.

Hilariously, Thomas had the wherewithal to retrieve the tooth and bring it to the sidelines.

Isaiah Thomas got a tooth knocked out then hit back-to-back 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/K3bMwdpx9d — The Vertical (@TheVertical) April 30, 2017

Just to make the sequence even more awesome, Thomas stayed in the game and buried 3-pointers on the next two Celtics possessions. The All-Star point guard finally came out during a break in the action, allowing Boston’s training staff to perform some bang-up dentistry.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Isaiah Thomas had his tooth repositioned and has checked back into the game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 30, 2017

We’re not sure what Thomas has planned for after the game, but an official trip to the dentist might be in order.