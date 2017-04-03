Watch Danny Willett Arrive At 2017 Masters With Green Jacket, Other Winners’ Perks

Share this:

Will a return to Augusta National help Danny Willett rediscover his golfing mojo?

The 2016 Masters winner dressed the part of a champion Monday upon arriving at Augusta National for this year’s tournament. Cameras were filming as Willett narrated his return to the course where he improbably won the hallowed green jacket.

Willett hasn’t fared well since his Masters triumph, having failed to win another PGA event and fallen to No. 17 in the world rankings. Just four Masters winners have ever missed the cut in the next year: Ben Crenshaw; Nick Faldo; Jack Nicklaus; and Jose-Maria Olazabal (twice).

But Willett will be alright should he join there company since he’ll always have his green jacket, parking spot and locker in the champions’ dressing room at Augusta National.

